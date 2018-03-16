Milwaukee Bus Driver Says Goodbye to His Favorite Passenger, a 4-Year-Old Girl

Every morning, little Sebastiana Balistreri makes the day of bus driver John Reed.

The Milwaukee tyke is known to wave and jump up and down as Reed’s municipal bus pulls up to her stop.

So when Reed’s route changed, he knew he had to deliver a proper goodbye to the 4-year-old, his favorite passenger.

“Good morning, sweetie!” he greeted the child and her mom, Tracy. “Oh my gosh. How are you? I got you a card, I got you a coloring book and there’s something else in there for you,” he told Sebastiana as he handed her a goodie bag.

The sweet moment was captured by security cameras inside the bus.

“My daughter is very happy,” Tracy told InsideEdition.com Friday. “That’s just the way she is. In the morning, when she sees him coming, she gets very excited. They just struck up a friendship.”

Inside Sebastiana’s card, Reed wrote: “I can honestly say that over the past months you have been my favorite lil bus passenger. Your happy smile and warm Good Mornings have brightened my everyday. I want to thank you for being a GREAT EXAMPLE for others to follow.”

Tracy was so overwhelmed by Reed’s kindness that she took to her Facebook account to explain her daughter’s special connection to the bus driver.

“Every morning Sebastiana and I take the city bus (Green Line) to school and work,” she wrote. “We try to always take the same bus because we made friends with the driver John.

“She is always super excited to see him, she always wishes him a good morning, and tells him the latest tidbit of news in her 4-year-old life. She wrote him a Valentine, and he gave her one too. They are best buddies.”

Tracy misses seeing John on her morning commute. Though her new driver is perfectly nice, he’s no John Reed, she said.

