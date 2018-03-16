Muskingum Co. engineer’s office: Bridge built using accelerated construction model is safe

ROSEVILLE, OH (WCMH) — A Muskingum County bridge was constructed using the same technique that was used to build the Florida pedestrian bridge which collapsed on Thursday, according the county engineer.

Accelerated Bridge Construction, commonly referred to as ABC, occurs when a bridge is built offsite and transported to the location where it is installed.

ABC was used for a new bridge on the southeast side of Roseville, on Cannelville Road.

“The whole bridge was constructed in 28 days,” explained Michelle Horner, with the Muskingum County Engineer’s Office. “Normal bridges take about two or three months to construct.”

Horner said the Roseville bridge was constructed in Kansas before being assembled in Ohio.

“All they [local crews] had to do after they set it was put some guardrail up, paint it and it was open to traffic,” she said.

According to Horner, the design of the Roseville bridge is much different than that of the collapsed bridge in Florida.

It was constructed by a different company.

Horner said she is confident that the Ohio bridge is safe for all traffic.

“Its load rates are just fine,” she said. “It’s going to be here for 100 years. We’re not worried about it at all.”

Nearby residents seem to be happy with it, as well.

“I was kind of shocked, as quick as it went up,” said Pat Quinn. “It’s seems to be a lot better [than the previous bridge].”

The Roseville bridge was installed and completed in May 2017.