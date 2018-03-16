Ohio man ends eating at Chipotle streak after 500 days

By Published:
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

TIFFIN, OH (AP) — An Ohio man who ate Chipotle every day for the past 500 days says he is finally ready to eat something new.

Bruce Wayne ended his streak Wednesday after grabbing a meal at the Tiffin Chipotle branch.

Wayne ended his streak in style, the Findlay Courier reports, by donning a Batsuit and ordering mini quesadillas because “leather isn’t very forgiving.”

Wayne broke the record for the most consecutive meals at the Mexican fast food restaurant in December at 426 days. Chipotle pledged a $4,260 donation to Seneca-based Financial Assistance for Cancer Treatment, in honor of the $10 a day average Wayne spent over the 426 days.

In a post on his Instagram Tuesday, Wayne says “it isn’t just the end of one adventure; it’s the start of a new one.”

