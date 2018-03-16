Ohio Parole Board recommends mercy for condemned killer scheduled for execution next month

By Published: Updated:
William Montgomery (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Parole Board is recommending that a condemned killer be spared ahead of his scheduled execution next month.

The parole board’s Friday report supports arguments by the lawyer for death row inmate William Montgomery that there’s too much doubt and uncertainty about the case.

The board ruled 6-4 to recommend clemency to Republican Gov. John Kasich, who has the final say. Montgomery’s execution is scheduled for April 11.

Montgomery was sentenced to die for the March 1986 shooting of Debra Ogle during a robbery in the Toledo area.

His attorney says there are too many unanswered questions surrounding Montgomery’s conviction, including a discrepancy in the date of Ogle’s death.

Lucas County prosecutors say evidence points to Montgomery as the killer and he should be denied mercy.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s