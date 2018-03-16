Police identify suspect in Brayton Avenue homicide, say he should be considered armed and dangerous

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Police detectives identified a suspect in the death of a man shot dead on the southeast side of Columbus.

Police are looking for 45-year-old Martin Lucky Wright in connection with the murder of 43-year-old Donnelle Davenport, who was found dead in the 5300 block of Brayton Avenue on Feb. 4, 2018.

According to an affidavit, surveillance video shows a man entering Davenport’s home unannounced. A short time later, the man leaves carrying several bags from the residence. Davenport’s wife identified the man as Wright.

Police say Wright should be considered armed and dangerous. A murder warrant has been filed for his arrest.

