Police identify suspect in Brayton Avenue homicide, say he should be considered armed and dangerous

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Police detectives identified a suspect in the death of a man shot dead on the southeast side of Columbus.

Police are looking for 45-year-old Martin Lucky Wright in connection with the murder of 43-year-old Donnelle Davenport, who was found dead in the 5300 block of Brayton Avenue on Feb. 4, 2018.

According to an affidavit, surveillance video shows a man entering Davenport’s home unannounced. A short time later, the man leaves carrying several bags from the residence. Davenport’s wife identified the man as Wright.

Police say Wright should be considered armed and dangerous. A murder warrant has been filed for his arrest.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s