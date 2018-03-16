Police identify suspect in homicide of woman found dead Christmas Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified the suspect in the death of a woman found dead on Christmas Day.

Police say 22-year-old Dimitrious R. Rhodes, is responsible for the death of 57-year-old Rose Douthitt. According to an affidavit, Rhodes knew Douthitt’s step-son and lives in the area of her residence. Surveillance video shows an unknown man entering her home on Dec. 25 at 4:47pm.

Police say Rhodes admitted to being in the area, but denied being involved in her death. He reportedly told investigators he would take a polygraph test, but later cut off contact with investigating detectives.

Rhodes should be considered armed and dangerous, and police have filed a murder warrant for him.

Douthitt was found in the 1200 block of Sigsbee Avenue on Dec. 25, 2017. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

