Police say Indiana man took taxi to and from bank robbery

This undated photo provided by the Vanderburgh County Jail in Evansville, Ind., shows Derrick Faria. Police said Faria took a cab to and from a bank robbery, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Evansville and that he paid the driver with some of his stolen cash. Faria was arrested less than an hour after the robbery. (Vanderburgh County Jail via AP)

EVANSVILLE, IN (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old Indiana man took a cab to and from a bank robbery and that he paid the driver with some of his stolen cash.

Derrick Faria was arrested less than an hour after Thursday’s robbery of a Fifth Third Bank branch in Evansville. The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Faria reportedly passed a teller a note demanding money, but that he didn’t show a weapon.

Faria is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail on preliminary charges of robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court records show that Faria hadn’t been formally charged as of Friday morning. They didn’t list an attorney for him.

