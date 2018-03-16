Sobriety checkpoint to be held on southwest side of Columbus

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a busy street in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A sobriety checkpoint is scheduled to be held tonight on Frank Road.

According to the Franklin County DUI Task Force, a sobriety checkpoint will be held on Frank Road, west of Gantz Road, in Franklin Township, between 8pm and 12:30am, Friday.

The International Association of Chiefs’ of Police and the Presidential Commission of Drunk Driving all recommend the use of sobriety checkpoints to increase perception of the risk of detection of driving under the influence of alcohol and or drugs. It has been shown that this increased risk is a deterrent to the impaired driver, according to the task force.

Anyone with questions about the sobriety checkpoint can call the Franklin County DUI Task Force at (614) 525-6113 weekdays between 8 am and 4 pm.

