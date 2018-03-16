Stormy Daniels’ Father Says He Fears for Her Safety Amid Trump Scandal

The eagerly-awaited 60 Minutes interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels, in which she’s expected to dish on an alleged affair with Donald Trump, now has an air date: March 25.

Stormy Daniels’ estranged father, Bill Gregory, told Inside Edition he will be tuning in, adding that he’s concerned for his daughter’s safety, and he’s worried about Trump supporters going after her.

“Be very careful,” he said when asked what advice he would give to his daughter. “When you start challenging powerful people with a lot of money, they can ruin your life.”

“Trump has a lot of radical followers that might take offense to her telling stories about him,” he said.

Her father’s fears may be justified, according to her lawyer Michael Avenatti, who claims she has received threats of violence.

“My client was physically threatened to stay silence about what she knew about Donald Trump,” he told CNN.

He refused to specify who made the threat in an interview with Morning Joe Friday.

“Obviously we take the safety and security of any person seriously,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday. “[We] certainly would condemn anyone threatening any individual.”

She would not address alleged threats made to Daniels, but referred reporters to Trump’s personal legal team.

Earlier this week, Daniels offered to return to Trump every penny of the alleged $130,000 hush money payment so her 60 Minutes interview can air.

In the bombshell offer, her lawyer told the president’s legal team Monday that his client will pay $130,000 to Donald Trump by wire transfer.

In exchange, the non-disclosure agreement will be deemed “null and void,” thus allowing Daniels to speak “openly and freely” about her “relationship with the president.”

The adult film star taped the 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper last week, but reports say Trump’s lawyers are threatening to go to court to stop it from airing. It may be a losing battle, however.

Earlier this month, Daniels sued President Trump in an effort to have a gag-order regarding their alleged affair lifted.

She claims in the suit that she began an affair with Trump in the summer of 2006, around the same time first lady Melania Trump had given birth to her only child with the president, son Barron. She said the affair continued into 2007.

Trump has denied they had an affair.

RELATED STORIES



Stormy Daniels Offers to Pay Back $130,000 ‘Hush Money,’ Leaving Her Free to Talk About Alleged Trump Affair





As Stormy Daniels Prepares to Tell Her Story, Jim Moret Recalls His Interview With Adult Film Star





Stormy Daniels Sues Trump, Claiming He Never Signed ‘Hush Agreement’

