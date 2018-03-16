Students were paddled at school after participating in walkout, parent says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Some Arkansas students have been disciplined with a paddling after taking part in Wednesday’s National Walkout Day.

That’s according to a Twitter post by a parent.

We spoke with the school superintendent in Greenbrier who confirmed that three students participated in the walkout. He says no student came to school asking to participate in the walkout and had made no preparations.

He adds that they were not reprimanded for protesting but for breaking school handbook rules in regards to leaving class.

We’re told the students were given the choice of suspension (usually 2 days) or corporal punishment for their participation in the walkout. Corporal punishment is a paddling and must be approved by a parent.

The superintendent said he could not reveal which option the students chose.