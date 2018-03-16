Switch the Green Beer for a Cocktail Made with Irish Liqueor

It’s time to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. We often think of enjoying a green beer on this day but why not change it up with a delicious cocktail made with Kerrygold Irish Cream liqueor. Whether you’re having a large bash or a small intimate gathering, you’re in luck, World Renowned Mixologist, President of the United States Bartenders’ Guild and one of Food and Wine Magazine’s top 10 Rising Star Mixologists, Pamela Wiznitzer, is mixing it up to show us the best Irish-inspired libations for the holiday.

WEBSITE: Kerrygold Irish Cream