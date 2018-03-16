Target recalls jeans due to laceration hazard

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (NBC News) — Target is recalling girl’s jeans sold exclusively at Target stores, because they could cause lacerations.

The retail giant says studs on Cat & Jack girls’ star studded skinny jeans can come off posing a laceration hazard.

The jeans were sold in sizes 4-18p and have metal stars on the front bottom portion of the legs.

“Cat & Jack” and the words “super skinny” are printed on the inside waistband of the jeans.

Consumers should immediately stop wearing the recalled jeans and return them to any target store for a full refund.