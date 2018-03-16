Undocumented immigrant charged with rape in the 1st degree of 10-year-old child

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WIAT) – An undocumented immigrant has been arrested and charged with 1st degree rape of a 10-year-old child, Capt. Gary Hood with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit tells CBS 42.

38-year-old Juan Vazquez Cornelio was arrested and charged with rape in the first degree after VCU investigators responded Thursday around 4 a.m. to a sexual assault of a 10 year old in the 3600 block of Rice Mine Road.

The child was transported to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for evaluation.

Cornelio was interviewed then placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail pending a $60,000 bond. Hood says Cornelio is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico.