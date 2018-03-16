VIDEO: Skiers thrown from malfunctioning ski lift

GUDAURI, Georgia (WCMH) — At a resort in the former Soviet republic of Georgia, at least ten people were injured when a ski lift sped up and begin flinging skiers from the lift.

Skiers screamed to those on the lift to jump off before it turned and lift seats violently slammed into each other. The lift sped up to twice the usual operating speed. The amateur video taken Friday showed the panic and chaos right after the lift malfunctioned.

The Georgian government sent a helicopter to transport the injured and emergency ski patrols. Representatives from the owner of the ski lift in Austria have been dispatched to the scene.

