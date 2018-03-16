WATCH: The explosive final trailer for Avengers: Infinity War

By Published:

Marvel’s latest movie hits theaters in just a few weeks, and to get you pumped up, the studio has released the final trailer for “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The movie starts at Josh Brolin’s Thanos makes his way to collect all the infinity stones so he can murder half the galaxy with a snap of his fingers.

Of course, the Avengers stand in his way. And this time, they’re joined by Chris Pratt’s Star Lord and the Guardians of the Galaxy who tell Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man his plan is good, “except is sucks.”

Also on the cast of good guys: Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, and even more of the Avengers and other characters from the Marvel universe.

“Avengers: Infinity War” hits the big screen on April 27.

