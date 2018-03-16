What you missed last night at the Paralympics: Snowboarder Brenna Huckaby is golden again

Team USA snowboarders had another large medal haul, and a pair of familiar names were back on the podium in para biathlon. Here’s what happened on the sixth day of Paralympic competition in PyeongChang.
Para Snowboarding
In the inaugural banked slalom snowboarding event, athletes took three runs down the course, with the fastest time counting toward the medals. It was a dominant effort for U.S. snowboarders, who won three of the five gold medals and seven of the 15 medals in total.
On the strength of her second run, Brenna Huckaby claimed another gold medal in the women’s SB-LL1 division. The 22-year-old was joined on the podium once again by bronze medalist Amy Purdy. Earlier at these Paralympics, the U.S. pair finished 1-2 in snowboard cross.
In the men’s SB-UL division, another U.S. snowboarder claimed gold in banked slalom. In his third run, Mike Minor bettered the times of his first two attempts by around three seconds to win his first Paralympic title and his second medal of the 2018 Games.
Team USA’s third gold medal came in the men’s SB-LL1 class, where Noah Elliott topped teammate Mike Schultz for the victory. For both athletes, it was their second medal of these Paralympics — a few days earlier, Schultz won gold and Elliott took bronze in snowboard cross.
Brittani Coury (women’s SB-LL2) and Evan Strong (men’s SB-LL2) took silver in their respective classes to give Team USA its other two medals.
Women’s SB-LL1
- Gold: Brenna Huckaby, USA
- Silver: Cecile Hernandez, France
- Bronze: Amy Purdy, USA
Women’s SB-LL2
- Gold: Bibian Mental-Spee, Netherlands
- Silver: Brittani Coury, USA
- Bronze: Lisa Bunschoten, Netherlands
Men’s SB-UL
- Gold: Mike Minor, USA
- Silver: Patrick Mayrhofer, Austria
- Bronze: Simon Patmore, Australia
Men’s SB-LL1
- Gold: Noah Elliott, USA
- Silver: Mike Schultz, USA
- Bronze: Bruno Bosnjak, Croatia
Men’s SB-LL2
- Gold: Narita Gurimu, Japan
- Silver: Evan Strong, USA
- Bronze: Matti Suur-Hamari, Finland
Para biathlon
Two of Team USA’s top Nordic skiers, Oksana Masters and Dan Cnossen, added to their medal haul in last night’s sitting biathlon events. Masters won her second silver in biathlon in the women’s 12.5km, bringing her career Paralympic medal count to seven: In addition to PyeongChang’s two biathlon silvers and cross-country gold and bronze, Masters previously won cross-country silver and bronze from the 2014 Sochi Paralympics as well as a bronze in rowing at the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London.
Including today’s silver, Cnossen has collected five medals so far in PyeongChang: He finished third in the sprint and second in the 15km cross-country events, then picked up a 7.5km gold, 12.5km silver and today’s 15km silver in biathlon. On Monday, the Navy SEAL also received a tweet of support from former President Barack Obama after he won gold.
Women’s 12.5km – Sitting gold medalist: Andrea Eskau, GER
- Team USA: Oksana Masters won silver and Kendall Gretsch finished eighth
Women’s 12.5km – Standing gold medalist: Anna Milenina, NPA
- No Team USA athletes in this event
Women’s 12.5km – Visually Impaired gold medalist: Mikhalina Lysova, NPA
- No Team USA athletes in this event
Men’s 15km – Sitting gold medalist: Martin Fleig, GER
- Team USA: Daniel Cnossen won silver, Aaron Pike finished sixth, Andrew Soule finished ninth
Men’s 15km – Standing gold medalist: Mark Arendz, CAN
- Team USA: Ruslan Reiter, the only U.S. biathlete in this event, finished 13th
Men’s 15km – Visually Impaired gold medalist: Vitaliy Lukyanenko, UKR
- No Team USA athletes in this event
Wheelchair Curing
The medal finals are set for wheelchair curling. After a pair of semifinal matches that came down to the wire, Norway and China will be facing off for gold, while Canada and South Korea will play for bronze.
China 4, Canada 3
This match was tied 3-3 heading into the final end, but China was able to take advantage of having the hammer to score a point in the eighth end and win 4-3.
Norway 8, South Korea 6
The Koreans scored two points in the eighth end to tie the match at 8-8 and send it to an extra end. That gave Norway control of the hammer, and they were able to score two points in the ninth end to win the match 8-6.
Sled Hockey
A pair of classification games determined fifth through eighth place in the final Paralympic rankings.
7th-Place Game: Sweden 5, Japan 1
With the game tied 1-1 early in the second period, Sweden was able to reel off four unanswered goals to win 5-1. Niklas Ingvarsson led the Swedes with two goals, while Per Kasperi chipped in a goal and three assists.
5th-Place Game: Norway 5, Czech Republic 2
It took just 44 seconds for Norway to get onto the scoreboard, and they were able to hold the lead the rest of the way. The Czechs kept it close, cutting the deficit to 3-2 early in the third period, but a pair of goals in the last five minutes (including one empty-netter) gave Audun Bakke a hat trick and salted the game away for Norway.