19-Year-Old Offers to Let Other Girls Borrow Her Prom Dress For Their Own Proms

A kind teenager is lending her prom dress to girls who may not be able to afford one.

Mika Riddick, 19, said she realized in high school how expensive paying for prom can be so she wanted to help a girl in need.

Riddick, of Maryland, took to Twitter to offer the opportunity.

HI💖 i’m willing to let a girl in *need* use my prom dress. USE FOR THE NIGHT. I need you to be in MD, specifically glen burnie or close to. I have shoes for you as well as a makeup artist if you need that as well. IM NOT CHARGING YOU ANYTHING, JUST HAVE A GREAT NIGHT!!!!! https://t.co/HRofpgELQg — celeria (@CHIC4MASDULCE) March 13, 2018

“I know there is people who aren’t that fortunate. Prom is around graduation, getting ready for college, application fees,” Riddick told InsideEdition.com. “There is so much stuff you have to pay for. I was just like ‘someone can borrow my dress.’”

Riddick said she wore the dress to her prom in 2016.

Her parents gave her a budget of $300, but when she found her prom dress it was much more than that price. However, Riddick loved it so much that her parents bought it anyway.

She has a special connection to the dress because her father, who has since passed, helped pay for it, but she doesn’t mind lending it to others.

Riddick said she has already received several requests to borrow the dress and one teen is already scheduled to wear it to her prom.

She said she doesn’t see her gesture as a big deal.

“I honestly didn’t think much of it,” Riddick said.

RELATED STORIES



Teen Finds Comfort in Wearing Her Late Mom’s Prom Dress to Her Own Prom





Teen Wears Her Mom’s Prom Dress, 22 Years Later: ‘It Gave Meaning to the Dress’





Woman Throws Divorce Party and Everyone Dons Their Wedding Dresses

