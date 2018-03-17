CPD: 12-year-old girl missing in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl from the city’s south side.

The Columbus Division of Police are looking for Ashley M. Riegel, who was last seen Friday in the area of 1401 S. Ohio Ave.

Riegel is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 118 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Riegel was last seen wearing a white puffy jacket with fur on the hood, a long sleeve black shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on Riegel is asked to call police at 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545.