‘Crazy Happened’: Little Caesars offers free pizza after historic upset

Little Caesars made a promise: if a 16-seed wins in the NCAA Tournament, it will give out free food.

And after the University of Maryland-Baltimore County stunned Virginia on Friday, the pizza chain is keeping their promise.

On its Facebook page on Thursday, the company announced it would offer a free lunch combo if the underdog won. It seemed like a safe bet, as the top-seeded teams have won in all 135 previous meetings in the men’s basketball tournament.

On Friday, UMBC became the first 16-seed to upset a 1-seed in tournament history.

The company made another post early Saturday morning, announcing it would deliver on their promise:

