Driver dead in two-car crash near OSU campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One driver is dead after a two-car crash east of Ohio State’s campus.

The crash happened around 2am Saturday in the area of Summit Street and E. 15th Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The driver of one vehicle, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead as a result of the crash. Two occupants in the second vehicle were treated at the scene with minor injuries.

A cause of the crash has not been released. The road is closed as police continue their investigation.