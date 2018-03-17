Driver dead in two-car crash near OSU campus

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One driver is dead after a two-car crash east of Ohio State’s campus.

The crash happened around 2am Saturday in the area of Summit Street and E. 15th Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The driver of one vehicle, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead as a result of the crash. Two occupants in the second vehicle were treated at the scene with minor injuries.

A cause of the crash has not been released. The road is closed as police continue their investigation.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s