Missing teen, 45-year-old man located in Mexico

By Published: Updated:

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents’ permission have been located in Mexico.

NBC 10 reports the U.S. Marshal’s office in Miami confirms Kevin Esterly and 16-year-old Amy Yu were located Saturday morning in Puerto Morelos, Mexico. They will be returned to the U.S.

Allentown police said Friday that Amy and Esterly bought one-way tickets from Philadelphia to Dallas and then headed to Cancun. They believe the teen went willingly.

The Philadelphia TV station says police have told Amy’s family that she has been located.

Esterly and Amy have been missing since March 5. Police issued a missing person alert and filed a warrant for Esterly’s arrest for interference with the custody of a child.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s