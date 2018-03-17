Ohio State Highway Patrol: Don’t drink and drive this holiday weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking drivers to drive sober this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

NBC4’s Shawn Lanier rode along with one trooper who is hoping to keep roads safe this holiday.

“We want to encourage people to find a safe alternative instead of drinking and getting behind the wheel,” said Trooper Scott Tallman.

Extra patrols are aiming to keep impaired drivers off the road and the Ohio State Highway Patrol says the saturation in law enforcement will continue throughout the night.