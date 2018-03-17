Ohio State women blow by George Washington to advance in regional

George Washington's Kelli Prange (25) and Ohio State's Stephanie Mavunga (1) battle for a loose ball in the first half during a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Stephanie Mavunga scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as third-seeded Ohio State routed No. 14 George Washington 87-45 on Saturday to advance in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Alexa Hart had 12 points and Kelsey Mitchell added 11 points and seven rebounds as the Buckeyes (28-6) never trailed, took off in the second half and overwhelmed the Colonials (19-10), who had earned a tournament bid by winning the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

Ohio State moves on to Monday to play Central Michigan, which outlasted LSU in the first game on Saturday.

Briana Cummings led GW with 14 points, and Neila Luma had 12 before fouling out late in the game. The Colonials shot only 27.3 percent, compared to Ohio State’s 56 percent.

Ohio State jumped ahead on a 10-3 run, but GW managed to tie it at 12 near the end of the first period on 3-pointers from Camila Tapias and Mei-Lyn Bautista. The Buckeyes stretched the lead in the second period, ending the first half with a 12-point lead.

The game got out of hand for the Colonials from there as they missed eight straight shots in a stretch of the third period. The Buckeyes led by 30 after three periods.

George Washington was making its 18th NCAA Tournament appearance.

BIG PICTURE

George Washington: Midnight came for the Colonials, who couldn’t keep up with faster, more talented Ohio State.

Ohio State: No big surprise here. The Buckeyes, who won the Big Ten regular season and roared through the conference tournament, are playing their best basketball at the right time.

UP NEXT

Ohio State advances to play Central Michigan on Monday night.

