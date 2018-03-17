One taken to Children’s Hospital after fire in southwest Columbus

Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One child is being treated for burns after a fire reported at an apartment building in southwest Columbus.

Crews were called to a fire at 767 Canoby Place after 10pm.

One child was taken to Children’s Hospital to be treated for burns. The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators have not determined a cause for fire.

