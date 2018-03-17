Sobriety checkpoint nets 1 OVI arrest on St. Patrick’s Day Eve

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A sobriety checkpoint on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day netted one arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Franklin County deputies stopped more than 500 vehicles Friday evening on Frank Road west of Gantz Road for the checkpoint. Of those, officials said 27 citations were made, including one for a DUI arrest.

The total number of violations can be viewed below:

Total Vehicles in the Zone 512

Total Vehicles Checked 132

Total Vehicles Diverted 20

DUI Arrest(s) Made 1

Total Number of Citations Issued 27

Driver License Violators 10

Vehicle Registration Violations 2

Child Restraints Citations 2

Seat Belt Citations 0

Traffic Warnings 8

Vehicle Impounds 3

Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests 1

Felony Warrant Arrests 1

Misdemeanor arrests 1

Felony Arrests 1

Guns recovered 1