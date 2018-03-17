Two remain standing at Columbus Auto Show car contest; plenty more to see and do this weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Start your engines! A popular event has been happening in downtown Columbus since Thursday – The 2018 Columbus International Auto Show.

Something unique at this year’s auto show is a competition to find out who will go home with a brand new Jeep. It’s expected that the winner will have to have their hand placed on the Jeep for 48 hours!

One of the last two competitors, Molly, wore a green sweatshirt in the hope it brings her some St. Patrick’s Day luck.

“It would mean a world to my kids who are 16, 18 and 20.”

The other competitor says, “It would be awesome, it’s a free car, and it’s a cool one.”

The last two standing are nurses, NBC4 reporter Elyse Chengery was told Saturday morning. The competition started with 8 people on Thursday and on Saturday, just these two are left.

However, the Jeep contest isn’t the only thing on display Saturday, as the Director of Columbus Auto Show Kelly Danison explains.

“There’s a no-sales pressure,” she said.”You can just come in, you can sit in the vehicle, push some buttons, find what you like best.

“We actually have a brand new area called luxury lane a red, carpeted special area for all the franchise luxury brands represented in one space,” Danison explains.

Officers guarding an electric blue Lamborghini told NBC4’s Elyse Chengery it’ll cost you more than $470,000. The Lambo is one of the most expensive cars at this years auto show.

Car show organizers say this is the first year every manufacturer is here.

Justin Harmon, the General Manager of Bob Caldwell Automotive, says this is a “huge deal.”

“There’s 38 different manufacturers that are represented to give every single manufacturer playing fair in Columbus, Ohio.”

On Friday a gala was held and raised money for local charities.

“We had a new record,” Harmon says. “We raised 189,000 for three charities: The OSU James (Cancer Center), The Ronald McDonald House, and The Childhood League Center. It’s to celebrate our industry and also make sure we give back to the community that gives to us.”

The 2018 Columbus International Auto Show wraps Sunday, March 18th at 6p.m.