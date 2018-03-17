U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Darrick Hackney

Hackney is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for a supervised release violation.

Hackney is described as a black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Richard Newman

Newman is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation.

Newman is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Lenard Robinson

Robinson is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for possession of drugs.

Robinson is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Dwayne Sullivan

Sullivan is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for having weapon under disability.

Sullivan is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.