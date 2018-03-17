What to watch tonight from the 2018 Paralympics: U.S. sled hockey looks for three-peat

Tonight’s Winter Paralympics action includes the sled hockey gold medal game between Team USA and Canada and Danelle Umstead in para Alpine skiing. Check out the live stream listings and when to watch, below:

Watch on TV

8:30 p.m. ET

Sled hockey and cross-country skiing

Watch live on NBCSN or STREAM LIVE

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games will include sled hockey’s gold medal game and cross-country skiing.

Para Alpine skiing

8:30 p.m. ET

Women’s Slalom Run 1 (all classes)

STREAM LIVE

Danelle Umstead is a three-time Paralympic medalist in Alpine skiing, but she’s still looking for her first podium finish in PyeongChang. Four years ago in Sochi, Umstead and her guide and husband Rob Umstead, finished fourth in the slalom event.

11:30 p.m. ET

Women’s Slalom Run 2 (all classes)

STREAM LIVE

The women’s slalom, which consists of two runs down the course, is the final Alpine skiing event at the 2018 Paralympics.

Para cross-country skiing

9:00 p.m. ET

Mixed 4.25 km relay (all classes)

Watch live on NBCSN or STREAM LIVE

10:00 p.m. ET

Open 4.25 km relay (all classes)

Watch live on NBCSN or STREAM LIVE

Sled hockey

11:00 p.m. ET

Gold medal game: USA vs. Canada

Watch live on NBCSN or STREAM LIVE

Rivals USA and Canada will battle head-to-head for sled hockey’s gold medal. It could be a three-peat for the Americans, who won the title in 2014 and 2010 and are unfeated in PyeongChang, but the U.S. lost to Canada at the last word championships. The teams were in different groups during the preliminary stage of play, so this will be their first face-off of the 2018 Paralympics.

Watch the 2018 Winter Paralympics Closing Ceremony

7:00 a.m. ET

STREAM LIVE

The 2018 Winter Paralympic Games will come to an end with the Closing Ceremony. Nordic skier Oksana Masters, who won two gold medals in PyeongChang, was chosen to carry the U.S. flag into the Ceremony.