18 most memorable Paralympic moments from PyeongChang

The 2018 Winter Paralympics from PyeongChang were filled with spectacular finishes and special moments for Team USA. The U.S. finished on top of the medal standings, bringing home 36 Paralympic medals in all. We picked out the best 18 moments from Pyeongchang.

1. Snowboarder Mike Schultz carries the U.S. flag into the Opening Ceremony

2. Kendall Gretsch and Oksana Masters share two Nordic sport podiums

3. Andrew Kurka opens his Paralympics with Alpine gold in downhill

4. Laurie Stephens wins downhill sitting bronze

5. Navy SEAL Dan Cnossen wins first of six Paralympic Nordic medals

6. Andrew Kurka wins second medal, a silver, in Super-G

7. Team USA opens with 10-0 takedown of Japan in sled hockey

8. Thomas Walsh gets an emotional message from childhood friend Mikaela Shiffrin

9. Oksana Masters rebounds from disastrous biathlon race to win cross-country sprint gold

10. Dan Cnossen, Andy Soule share podium in men’s biathlon

11. Andy Soule goes from fourth-to-first to win cross-country gold

12. The moment when winning silver sinks in for Team USA’s Tyler Walker

13. Oksana Masters returns to the podium, winning biathlon silver

14. South Korea wins first Paralympic sled hockey medal in front of home crowd

15. Team USA wins seven medals in inaugural banked slalom event

Gold: Brenna Huckaby, Mike Minor and Noah Elliot

Silver: Brittani Coury, Mike Schultz and Evan Strong

Bronze: Amy Purdy

16. Jamie Stanton picks up Alpine skiing bronze in slalom

17. Tyler Walker wins second silver medal in PyeongChang in slalom

18. U.S. sled hockey team wins third straight Paralympic gold in overtime