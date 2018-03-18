Austin Police to increase reward amount in bombing cases

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) — With no suspect or suspects in custody in connection with the three bombings that have shaken Austin, authorities are upping the reward amount to $115,000. This includes the governor’s $15,000 reward.

Austin Police Interim Chief Brian Manley, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will hold a press conference Sunday at 2 p.m. to announce the increase of a reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the package bombings that have killed two Austinites and injured another two.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office announced a $15,000 reward and then an additional $50,000 was added to the reward amount for a total of $65,000.

Anthony Stephan House, 39 was killed after a package left on his front porch detonated on March 2.

Ten days later on Monday, March 12, 17-year-old Draylen Mason was killed after finding a package on his porch and taking it inside the home. His mother was was also injured in the explosion.

Hours later on that same day, 75-year-old Esperanza Morena Herrera picked up a package that was left on her front porch on Galindo St. The package exploded injuring her.