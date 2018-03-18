Austin Police to increase reward amount in bombing cases

By Published: Updated:
Galindo Street is still blocked off on March 15, 2018 days after a bomb exploded in front of a home on Monday, March 12, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon)

 

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) — With no suspect or suspects in custody in connection with the three bombings that have shaken Austin, authorities are upping the reward amount to $115,000. This includes the governor’s $15,000 reward.

Austin Police Interim Chief Brian Manley, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will hold a press conference Sunday at 2 p.m. to announce the increase of a reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the package bombings that have killed two Austinites and injured another two.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office announced a $15,000 reward and then an additional $50,000 was added to the reward amount for a total of $65,000.

Anthony Stephan House, 39 was killed after a package left on his front porch detonated on March 2.

Ten days later on Monday, March 12, 17-year-old Draylen Mason was killed after finding a package on his porch and taking it inside the home. His mother was was also injured in the explosion.

Hours later on that same day, 75-year-old Esperanza Morena Herrera picked up a package that was left on her front porch on Galindo St. The package exploded injuring her.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s