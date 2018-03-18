Cirque du Soleil acrobat injured after falling during show

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — Cirque du Soleil has canceled the rest of its scheduled weekend shows after an acrobat was injured in a fall during a performance in Tampa.

The horrifying drop happened Saturday night during the company’s production of VOLTA at Under the Big Top, which is located next to the Tampa Bay Greyhound Track on Nebraska Avenue.

The company immediately released a statement Saturday night saying the rest of the show was canceled after the fall.

On Sunday morning, a spokesman for Cirque du Soleil released this statement:

“Yesterday night, March 17, one of the aerial straps artists of VOLTA by Cirque du Soleil fell during his performance on stage in Tampa. The artist was immediately carried out of stage to receive assistance. In order for the VOLTA team to focus on the health of the artist, the rest of the show was canceled. The performances that were planned today have also been canceled. We will stay in contact with the members of the audience who had purchased tickets for the show.”

The company has not released any details on the performer’s injuries or how that person is doing after the fall.