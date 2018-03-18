Cirque Du Soleil Performer, Yann Arnaud, Falls to His Death During Show

A Cirque du Soleil aerialist died after falling to the stage during a stunt at a performance on Saturday.

“It is with immense sadness that Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group reports that a tragic accident occurred last night, March 17, during a performance of its show ‘Volta,’ in Tampa, Florida,” the company said in a statement. “While he was performing the aerial straps number, long-time aerialist, Yann Arnaud, fell onto the stage.”

Arnaud, 38, who had 15 years of experience with Cirque du Soleil, was transported to a nearby hospital but later died of his injuries.

He “was loved by all who had the chance to know him,” company CEO, Daniel Lamarre said.

Colleagues reportedly rushed to Arnaud’s aid after the tragic fall.

Cirque du Soleil said they are gathering more information about the incident and working with authorities to figure out what went wrong.

The show was abruptly ended after the accident and guests were told they would be refunded.

Cirque du Soleil canceled two Sunday shows in Tampa.

This isn’t the first time a Cirque du Soleil performer has died during a show.

In October 2013, acrobat Sarah Guyard-Guillot fell 94 feet to her death during the conclusion of a performance.

RELATED STORIES



Mother Posts Emotional Tribute to 3-Year-Old Who Died After Choking on Bouncy Ball





Deane Stryker Murder: Med Student, 22, Slain as She Studied in Library





Hero Teacher Killed in Florida Gave Fiancée Funeral Instructions in Case He Died in School Shooting

