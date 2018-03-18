Couple charged with child endangering for having gun, drugs in hotel room with children

WATE Published:
Aaron Lawson, 24, and Marcie Housewright, 26. Source: Pigeon Forge Police Department

PIGEON FORGE, TN (WATE) — A man and woman were arrested Wednesday in Pigeon Forge on multiple drug and child endangerment charges after police discovered methamphetamine and marijuana easily accessible to their three young children in their hotel room.

Aaron Lawson, 24, and Marcie Housewright, 26, were charged with three counts of aggravated child endangerment, possession of schedule II (methamphetamine), possession of schedule IV (marijuana), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Housewright was subsequently charged with another count of possession of schedule II after a small bag of methamphetamine was discovered in her purse while being booked.

Pigeon Forge Police responded to report of people not leaving their hotel room, two small children walking around inside, a baby crying and the strong odor of marijuana. After observing the drugs and a pipe on the TV stand and a second pipe on the night stand, they were arrested on the child endangerment and drug charges.

A 9mm handgun was also found at the scene and was taken into evidence and may result in charged filed later.

The two were booked at police department and escorted to the Sevier County Jail without incident. The two small children and infant were taken to a Tennessee Department of Children’s Services in Sevierville.

