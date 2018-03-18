Ex-con arrested after using blackface to rob casino, officials say

By Published:
Cameron James Kennedy of Las Vegas. Kennedy is accused of accused of covering his face with black makeup during an armed casino robbery. (Clark County Detention Center/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who previously served prison time for bank robbery has been accused of covering his face with black makeup during a $23,000 armed robbery of a Las Vegas Strip casino cashier earlier this year.

The cashier at the New York-New York resort, who wasn’t hurt in the January holdup, initially described the man as black but later said his skin tone was irregular and “blotchy,” according to a criminal complaint.

Cameron James Kennedy, 26, of Las Vegas, has been charged with robbery and could face 20 years in prison.

Kennedy was identified by his distinctive gold teeth, a tip from an anonymous person and accounts from an unidentified witness who told the FBI that Kennedy bought him a $1,000 prepaid debit card several weeks after the casino heist.

That man said Kennedy appeared to have wiped a dark substance from his face before he came to the man’s apartment a couple of hours after the early Jan. 10 casino robbery, according to court documents.

Kennedy appeared Monday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas, where a judge ordered him held in federal custody until a March 26 court hearing.

A deputy federal public defender appointed to Kennedy’s case, Tiffany Nocon, did not immediately respond Tuesday to a telephone message seeking comment.

Kennedy was freed from prison last July after serving more than five years for two bank robberies in 2012, according to the criminal complaint.

He was on house arrest pending a hearing on an accusation that he forged a check in December in violation of supervised release. He is accused of cutting off a GPS monitor late Jan. 9, just before the heist.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s