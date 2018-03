One gorilla looks like he can strut his stuff better than most.

Louis the gorilla, who lives in the Philadelphia Zoo, comfortably walks on two legs.

His keepers said while gorillas sometimes do this, the behavior is less common.

Louis has no problem with it though as he can be seen on camera casually walking with hands full of snacks.

Louis also walks on two legs when the ground is muddy because he doesn’t like to get his hands dirty, zoo officials said.

