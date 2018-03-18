Infant’s condition improves after police say he was body slammed by father

WKRG Published:
Zachary Patrick

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A four-month-old child, who police said was body slammed by his father, is improving, according to Mobile Police.

“He was considered critical at first but is now more alert and has been moved to stable condition. Long term injuries, if any, won’t fully be known until the child matures and develops,” said Corporal LaDerrick DuBose with the Mobile Police Department.

Cpl. DuBose said the child is still in the hospital being treated for two skull fractures and bleeding in the brain.

The child’s father, 24-year-old Zachary Patrick, is charged with aggravated child abuse.

As WKRG first reported on Wednesday, Patrick at first said the baby fell off an ottoman while he was changing him.

Police said Patrick later confessed to the mother that he was angry that the baby was crying and “body slammed” the child into a Pac and Play.

