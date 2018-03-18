Max’s Mission: Joey the hound-mix needs a family

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This week on Max’s Mission, we introduce you to Joey, a hound-mix from a shelter in Kentucky.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

Joey is just over a year old and weighs between 30 and 40 pounds.

However, Joey wasn’t always so confident and playful.

He was terrifed in the shelter, struggling to maintain his weight, and losing hair due to mange.

But now, after being with his foster family from PAWS, he’s gained confidence.

Joey can be shy at first, but once he gets comfortable with you, he’ll show you his true playful,sweet self.

Joey is potty trained, but because he loves to play with other dogs so much, a home with a confident dog is a must.

For more information about adopting Joey, visit PAWS. To learn more about Max's Mission, visit Hattie's Facebook page and follow along with Max's adventures on Instagram.