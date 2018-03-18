OSU’s Kyle Snyder wins third national championship

Ohio State's Kyle Snyder, right, has his arm raised after defeating Michigan's Adam Coon during the 285-pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio State University’s Kyle Snyder won his third wrestling national championship Saturday night, becoming one of the greatest athletes in school history.

Snyder, the reigning Olympic and World champion, battled Michigan’s Adam Coon and notched a takedown with 22 seconds left to win 3-2 at the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

“It was an amazing (team) race,” Snyder said. “It would have been awesome to end my career at Ohio State with a team title. I still believe we have an amazing team.”

As a team, Ohio State finished second behind Penn State, which won its seventh team title in eight years.

Bo Nickal won his second straight title at 184 pounds and joined Zain Retherford (149 pounds) Jason Nolf (157), Vincenzo Joseph (165) as repeat champions for the Nittany Lions, who pulled away to beat the Buckeyes 141.5-133.5.

Iowa finished third with 97 points while Michigan and NC State tied for fourth with 80 points. Missouri was sixth with 61.5.

The Nittany Lions, who trailed the Buckeyes by double digits early on Thursday after Corey Keener and Nick Lee were pinned in their opening matches, went 39-7 afterward.

