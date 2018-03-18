Police Identify the Last of The Victims After FIU Bridge Collapse

Authorities have released the names of five of the six people who died when a newly-installed pedestrian bridge collapsed in Miami.

The bodies of Rolando Fraga Hernandez, Oswald Gonzalez and Alberto Arias were found late Saturday after crews removed two cars from the rubble left at the scene, Miami-Dade police said.

“We’re pretty confident that no one’s left,” Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said Saturday night.

A fourth victim, Navaro Brown, died at the hospital after the 950-ton bridge collapsed on at least eight cars on Thursday afternoon.

Alexa Duran, 18, who was a student at Florida International University, was identified as a fifth person killed in the collapse.

Brandon Brownfield, a father of three, was the sixth victim to have died in the collapse, according to his family, ABC News reported.

“The coming days are going to be excruciating, as we dig deep to find the strength we need to heal,” Chelsea Brownfield said in a Facebook post. “Please keep us in your prayers, as I now have to find the words and the answers to tell my girls that their daddy is not coming home.”

Eight people are still being treated at Kendall Regional Medical Center after being pulled from the rubble.

Florida International University revealed that engineers talked about the structural integrity of the span hours before its collapse on Thursday and deemed it safe, CNN reported.

The $11.4 million bridge, which extends across 8th Street between the Miami university’s main campus and off-campus housing, was meant to connect the school to the city of Sweetwater. It is part of a $124 million expansion of the campus.

The bridge was designed to give students a safe route across a busy roadway. It was touted as an innovative “instant” bridge because of how quickly it could be constructed, the Miami Herald reported.

It was not scheduled to open to foot traffic until 2019.

RELATED STORIES



Texas Road Collapses to Reveal Cavern Nearly 200 Feet Long





Student Made Panicked Call to Mother After Surviving Miami Bridge Collapse





6 Confirmed Dead in Bridge Collapse at Florida International University

