Shooting in northeast Columbus leaves one in critical condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A shooting in the northeast side of the city has left one person in critical condition.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:41am, Sunday, officers were called to area of Joyce and 5th avenues on the report of a shooting.

Police say one person was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

No information on suspects were provided and police continue to investigate.

