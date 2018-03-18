Single Winner Takes Home $457 Million Lottery Ticket

A woman in Pennsylvania is $456.7 million richer after she bought a winning jackpot ticket.

A single Powerball ticket sold in the state matched all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing for the large jackpot, according to lottery officials. 

The winning numbers in the March 17 drawing were 22, 57, 59, 60, 66 and Powerball 7. 

The jackpot was the eighth largest in Powerball history, worth $456.7 million in installments or $273.9 million if paid out in a lump sum.

Three other tickets sold in California, Missouri and Texas matched the first five numbers in the drawing, reports said.

The identity of the woman has not been revealed yet.

In January, a woman in New Hampshire bought the only winning ticket for a jackpot worth nearly $559 million. 

She went to court in the state so that she could remain anonymous and the judge granted her request.

