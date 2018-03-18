Two explosions reported in southwest Austin

Explosion reported on Eagle Feather Drive on Sunday, March 18, 2018. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN, TX (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating two separate possible explosions near Austin, according to KXAN. 

Austin-Travis County EMS says it originally responded to 4721 Eagle Feather Dr. just after 8:30 p.m. for “unconfirmed reports of six patients on the ground.” The neighborhood is off of Southwest Parkway just west of South MoPac.

However, when they arrived, ATCEMS says the only incident was on Dawn Song Drive, which is one block over. Two men in their 20s were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday afternoon, the Austin Police Department held a news conference pleading for the person responsible for the recent bombings to come forward before anyone else gets injured or killed.

“We want to understand what brought you to this point and we want to listen to you,” said Interim Chief of Police Brian Manley.

During the news conference, authorities also increased the reward amount to $115,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.

 

