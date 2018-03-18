Two-year-old Colorado boy who was subject of Amber Alert dies of injuries

EL PASO COUNTY, CO (KXRM) — A 2-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert Saturday night has died, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies released an Amber Alert on Nain Dominguez on Saturday evening after he was reported missing by an older sibling. He was last seen with that sibling around 5:45 p.m. near Stratmoor Valley Park at 1215 Forest Road in southern Colorado Springs.

Nain was found with life-threatening injuries around 7:20 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Officials initially said a white panel van with no rear windows could be linked to Nain’s disappearance, but later determined the van was not related to the case.

Deputies said more information about Nain’s disappearance and injuries will be released as the investigation allows.