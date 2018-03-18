WATCH: Suspects swipe entire ATM from Thurman Café

By Published: Updated:
Surveillance photo of an ATM theft at Thurman Cafe.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It less than a minute for a trio of suspects to break into a popular restaurant and leave with an entire ATM.

The three masked men were caught on camera busting into the Thurman Café on Thurman Avenue on Feb. 9.

Columbus police said they broke through the front door, ran inside and walked out with the ATM — all in less than 30 seconds.

No other description of the suspects have been released, but officials are hoping your tips can help identify them.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime.  Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s