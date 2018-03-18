WATCH: Suspects swipe entire ATM from Thurman Café

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It less than a minute for a trio of suspects to break into a popular restaurant and leave with an entire ATM.

The three masked men were caught on camera busting into the Thurman Café on Thurman Avenue on Feb. 9.

Columbus police said they broke through the front door, ran inside and walked out with the ATM — all in less than 30 seconds.

No other description of the suspects have been released, but officials are hoping your tips can help identify them.

