50 Mothers of Children With Down Syndrome Join Forces for Touching ‘Carpool Karaoke’

It’s “Carpool Karaoke” as you’ve never seen it before, as 50 moms and their children with Down syndrome sing Christina Perri’s hit song, “A Thousand Years.” 

The video, which was shot in the U.K., was released for World Down Syndrome Day, which is Wednesday. It has since become an internet sensation. 

Late night host James Corden, the originator of “Carpool Karaoke,” was so touched by the video that he tweeted: “This is the most beautiful ‘Carpool Karaoke.’ It made me cry.”

On Saturday, Corden shared the video again on Twitter saying, “A quick reminder that this is the most beautiful Carpool Karaoke ever.” 

The video has a message that reads: “Introducing 50 ordinary mums and 50 ordinary four-year-olds with just one tiny connection: One extra chromosome.” They then break out into the song.

The mothers are a part of a Facebook group called ‘Designer Genes,’ which was created for parents who have a child with Down syndrome born in 2013 and 2014. 

