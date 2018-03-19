7 of the 13 Turpin Children Enjoy Freedom in New Rural Home: Report

The seven oldest of the 13 Turpin children have been released from the hospital where they were treated for what some have called a lifetime of imprisonment.

The newly freed Turpins, now adults ranging in age from 18 to 29, were taken from the hospital last week to their new rural home in an undisclosed area, according to ABC News.

It’s the culmination of a dramatic journey for the siblings, who were described as being on the brink of starvation when police say they were found chained up in the home of their parents, Louise and David Turpin, in their Perris, Calif., home on Jan. 15.

An attorney for the Turpins says they all lived in near total isolation and that their release from the Corona Regional Medical Center on Thursday marks a sort of second birth.

The adult children talk on Skype with their six younger siblings, who are reportedly split between two foster homes.

The 13 siblings, ranging in age from 2 to 29, were rescued after David and Louise’s Turpin’s malnourished 17-year-old daughter climbed through one of the windows of their Perris home and used a cell phone she found to call 911.

Since their rescue, the adult children have expressed interest in going to the beach, seeing movies and traveling to the mountains.

Ultimately, they want to attend college and start their own careers, their attorneys said.

But above all, the siblings say they want to be seen as survivors rather than as victims.

Louise and David Turpin have pleaded not guilty to torture, abuse and false imprisonment charges. They are each being held on $9 million bond.

