About 100,000 pay phones left in the United States, says the FCC

WASHINGTON, DC (WCMH) — There are still about 100,000 payphones here in the United States, according to the FCC, but their numbers are dwindling fast.

It’s kind of like spotting a unicorn.

Apparently pay phones still exist in the United States and apparently people are still using them!

According to the FCC, there are approximately 100,000 pay phones throughout the country; about a fifth of them are in New York.

There were around 2 million in 1999.

Pay phones remain somewhat of a steady business, according to CNN. The FCC says providers reported a $286 million revenue in 2015.

However with rising audit costs, and more low-income Americans turning to prepaid cellphones, the industry’s future appears bleak.