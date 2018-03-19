About 100,000 pay phones left in the United States, says the FCC

By Published:

WASHINGTON, DC (WCMH) — There are still about 100,000 payphones here in the United States, according to the FCC, but their numbers are dwindling fast.

It’s kind of like spotting a unicorn.

Apparently pay phones still exist in the United States and apparently people are still using them!

According to the FCC, there are approximately 100,000 pay phones throughout the country; about a fifth of them are in New York.

There were around 2 million in 1999.

Pay phones remain somewhat of a steady business, according to CNN. The FCC says providers reported a $286 million revenue in 2015.

However with rising audit costs, and more low-income Americans turning to prepaid cellphones, the industry’s future appears bleak.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s