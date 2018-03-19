Brian Golsby learns his fate during final phase of sentencing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Brian Golsby is expected to learn his fate Monday as he is scheduled to be sentenced after being convicted for murdering and raping Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes.

During a statement on Friday, Golsby asked the jury for mercy in his sentencing.

“Today, I would like to apologize to the Tokes family for the conduct committed against their daughter, friends and family. When I first got locked up, I lied about everything. Said it was T.J. There was no T.J. T.J.’s not real. I made T.J. up because I was trying to wiggle my way out of the crime that I committed. The only other thing I have to say is please have mercy on me,” said Golsby.

After just five hours of deliberation, Tuesday, a jury found Golsby guilty on all counts in connection with the kidnapping, robbery, rape and murder of Tokes.

Jurors returned Friday for the start of the penalty phase during which defense attorneys presented evidence of any mitigating factors about the defendant. Jurors will have the option of returning a death penalty recommendation or life without parole, life with no chance of parole for 30 years or life with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Golsby was convicted on four counts of aggravated murder with death penalty specifications, one count of kidnapping, one count of rape, one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said the case touched a nerve with the community.

“I think this victim, in this case Reagan Tokes, is everybody’s sister, everybody’s female relative,” he said. “It’s every woman’s worst nightmare.”

O’Brien said their case was strong. And, although the Tokes family didn’t want to talk about what happened at sentencing, he said they got the news they’d waited for the past year.

 

