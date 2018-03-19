College Soccer Player Has Complete Meltdown on Human Slingshot Ride

Megan Connolly saw nothing funny in an amusement park ride called the Human Slingshot.

But her hilarious screaming fit on the intense fairground venue has gone viral.

The young woman from Ireland plays soccer for the Florida State Seminoles starts freaking out the moment she’s strapped into the contraption. As she is catapulted into the sky, she screams. And screams. And screams.

Her friend Dallas Dorosy, riding next to her, is laughing so hard she covers her mouth with her hand and shakes her head.

After posting video of her traumatizing experience, Megan’s scream fest was viewed more than 650,000 times.

