Columbus animal hospital removes 36 hair bands from cat’s stomach

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — A Central Ohio animal is proving that cats will eat the weirdest things.

Rascal Animal Hospital shared video last week on their Rascal Extreme Facebook page, showing a surgical procedure where 36 hairbands were removed from a cat’s stomach.

According to the post:

This cat was not showing any signs of problems and the enlarged stomach was found during a wellness exam at her regular veterinarian. The owners brought her to Rascal Animal Hospital for surgery, where Dr. G removed 36 hair bands from her stomach (weighing 1/4 of a pound) inside the 9 lb cat.

Since last Wednesday, the video has been shared more than 5,000 times and viewed nearly 300,000 times.